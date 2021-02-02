Michael B. Jordan stars as Amazon Alexa vessel in Super Bowl ad

The actor calls starring in a Super Bowl ad a 'bucket list' moment

Adding an official Super Bowl commercial to his long list of credits, Michael B. Jordan stars as an Amazon Alexa vessel in a hilarious new ad for the coveted television event.

Jordan, 33, is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, but that didn’t stop him from having a little fun for a Super Bowl ad. In Amazon’s latest Alexa commercial, Jordan stars as the virtual speaking assistant himself. The commercial depicts a woman imagining how Alexa could be even more perfect. When she looks out the window to see an ad of Michael B. Jordan, her imagination runs wild.

(Credit: Amazon)

Super Bowl fans are in for a treat with the ad, which features Jordan as Alexa in the woman’s home, while her partner frustratingly tries to get her attention. Jordan does everything an Alexa can do like turning on the sprinklers, assists with recipes and even dims the lights (with a special twist.) Lastly, Jordan reads an audiobook aloud for the woman while they are both in the bathtub.

Jordan is calling his Super Bowl commercial appearance a “bucket list” moment for him. He told USA Today, “You just have so many memorable Super Bowl commercials going back over the years…being a part of (one), it’s a bucket list type thing to check off, you know? Like, ‘OK, cool, I was part of a Super Bowl moment.’ … It’s pretty cool to be a part of that.”

Michael B. Jordan attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

He also spoke highly of his fellow actors and how fun the shoot was for him to do. He explained, “The crazy thing about shooting this spot, there’s a lot of things that don’t make it to the (final) spot…the guy that plays the husband is freaking hilarious. A lot of his reactions, just the way we were all working that day, it was pretty funny.”

Check out the Super Bowl ad featuring the Alexa/Michael B. Jordan fantasy below:

