The Weeknd gives 150 free meals to Florida health workers for Black History Month

The singer partnered with Postmates to provide Tampa Bay citizens with food from a local Black-owned restaurant ahead of Super Bowl LV.

The Weeknd and Postmates have partnered to bring food to essential workers in Tampa Bay ahead of Super Bowl weekend in honor of Black History Month.

The “Starboy” singer, set to headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show in the Florida city, used the opportunity to give back to the community. Postmates shared details on social media about the effort to feed 150 medical professionals while simultaneously supporting a local, Black-owned business. Born Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd and the food delivery service app provided the meals to employees at AdventHealth Carrollwood hospital.

“We teamed up to deliver meals from local favorite Mama’s Southern Soul Food. You can do the same by supporting Black-owned restaurants in The Weeknd’s Highlights collection in-app,” Postmates wrote in an Instagram post.

The Weeknd attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Uncut Gems” on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for A24)

According to the restaurant’s website, the food is prepared using “secret recipes” that have been passed down through decades of family tradition. Menu items include fried chicken, oxtail, chitterlings among the main dishes and collard greens, potato salad, and candied yams among the sides.

An official statement revealed, beyond the meal donation, that the Weeknd also launched a Black-owned national merchant collection that highlights qualified businesses on the Postmates app. The campaign hopes to inspire users to stay home and enjoy the Super Bowl while supporting local businesses through the app instead of congregating in public spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Join us in supporting your favorite neighborhood restaurants during this difficult time—especially if you plan to watch the big game. (We know you’ll be hungry),” the memo stated. “While we can’t fill the stadiums to watch our favorite teams play, we can still shout for that first (or last) touchdown, together, from the comfort and safety of home.”

This is not the Canadian pop star’s first time working with the brand on pandemic relief efforts.

Back in March 2020, The Weeknd and Postmates teamed up on A Special Receipt to donate to the United Nations Foundation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of health workers on the frontlines, maintaining intensive care units, and developing vaccinations. Through the special edition blog, the singer highlighted some of his favorite menu items.

Despite preparing to take the stage for one of the biggest platforms for any artist, The Weeknd is still upset that another huge honor was denied him. As theGrio reported, The Weeknd shared his disdain toward the Grammy Awards after getting zero nominations for his successful album After Hours. The artist claimed his deal to perform at the Super Bowl played a factor in what he called a “corrupt” award show.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” he wrote on Twitter, according to the report.

“Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited?” In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!” he persisted in another tweet.

