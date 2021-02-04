Chadwick Boseman makes history with 4 SAG Award nominations in 1 year

The late actor has been racking up award nominations after his untimely passing

Chadwick Boseman continues to receive acknowledgement for his phenomenal work.

Boseman received four 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations on Thursday, per Variety. The late actor has been racking up award nominations after his untimely passing. He is the first person to receive four SAG nominations.

Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Boseman is up for the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his portrayal in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. The films were his final two roles before he passed away in August after quietly struggling with colon cancer.

Both films received a nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The award show will air on April 4 on TNT and TBS.

Boseman was also recently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as reported by theGrio. The Netflix film is adapted from August Wilson’s 1982 play with the same name. The role was Boseman’s last performance.

(Credit: Netflix)

The film debuted on the streaming platform back in December and also stars Viola Davis as famous jazz singer Ma Rainey. Boseman is nominated in the category for best male lead plays as Levee, a cunning yet passionate member of Rainey’s band.

Netflix also plans to push for the late actor to receive the Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in the film and Best Supporting Actor for his role in Da 5 Bloods.

If Boseman is nominated for Best Actor in 2021, he will be the first posthumous nominee since Massimo Troisi in 1995, per People. If he is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, he will become the third person to do so in Oscar history.

