Naomi Osaka becomes part-owner of professional women’s soccer team

According to her official Twitter account, Naomi Osaka has become part-owner of a professional women’s soccer team.

Osaka, 23, has already made history and an incredible impact in the tennis world. Now, the 2020 Athlete of the Year has set her sights on influencing another popular sport: soccer. Recently, Osaka announced that she has become an owner of The North Carolina Courage, a team in The National Women’s Soccer Club.

Osaka tweeted out her excitement when announcing her new investment.

She wrote, “The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today, I don’t know where I would be without them. Throughout my career, I’ve always received so much love from my fellow female athletes so that’s why I am proud to share that I am now an owner of @TheNCCourage.”

Fox Business obtained an official statement from Osaka on what the new investment means to her.

It reads, “My investment in the North Carolina Courage is far beyond just being a team owner, it’s an investment in amazing women who are role models and leaders in their fields and inspirations to all young female athletes.” She goes on to say, “I also admire everything the Courage does for diversity and equality in the community, which I greatly look forward to supporting and driving forward.”

The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today, I don’t know where I would be without them. Throughout my career I’ve always received so much love from my fellow female athletes so that’s why I am proud to share that I am now a owner of @TheNCCourage ⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Iz0YcVvOqz — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 28, 2021

The team chairman Steve Malik expressed his excitement in a statement as well.

The chairman said, “I am thrilled to welcome Naomi as an owner of the North Carolina Courage…Naomi embodies the values we have been striving to cultivate at our club, and she brings an invaluable viewpoint on topics beyond sports.”

He goes on to say, “I cannot think of anyone better to help us as we continue to make a difference in our community and inspire the next generation of women.”

