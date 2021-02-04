Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID-19, Niecy Nash fills in as ‘Masked Singer’ host

The host will miss the first few episodes of the hit show's fifth season

According to a report by Variety, Nick Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19, and will need to take a break from his hosting duties at The Masked Singer.

The fifth season of The Masked Singer, which is scheduled to premiere in March, is already in production. Cannon has been hosting The Masked Singer for all five seasons now, but it looks like the host will be taking a few days off from the gig. Variety is reporting that Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to take some days off while he quarantines.

Luckily, the producers have tapped another great talent to fill in for Cannon while he gets better. Niecy Nash is set to host the show for the first few episodes in March. Nash is no stranger to the show, having been a guest panelist on The Masked Singer last season. She also appeared on I Can See Your Voice, a Masked Singer companion series hosted by one of the show’s judges, Ken Jeong.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Honoree Niecy Nash speaks onstage during the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Variety also reported that according to one of Cannon’s reps, he is “currently in quarantine and resting,” and “Fox expects Cannon to return to the series later in the season.”

Also set to return for the new season are judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy. The show has reportedly, “maintained tight COVID protocols,” since they picked production back up again last summer. Jeong, who is a physician himself, “has in particular kept an eye on how the show handled safety.”

The Masked Singer has been a hit since it’s premiere, providing fun for fans and crowning winners such as Kandi Buruss, T-Pain and Wayne Brady. The show is set to return to Fox in March.

