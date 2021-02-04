‘What’s In It For Us’ podcast talk Trump’s 2nd impeachment, congressional confrontation with Niambi Carter

The hosts tackle Black political ascendence, the reason vaccination distributions are not the same across states and races, and Trump's impeachment

Joining Dr. Christina Greer this week on the What’s In It For Us? podcast is Dr. Niambi Carter from Howard University. The women tackle Black political ascendence, the reason vaccination distributions are not the same across states and races, and the pending impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

With many vital political events occuring, the real question on our minds is: what’s in it for us?

It’s Black history month and the podcast’s hosts are celebrating the community’s historical successes. As awesome it is to see all the gains Black people have made nationally and locally, Black political ascendance is a more nuanced topic. With every incentive to stop organizing, Abrams continued because she “recognized what was possible” longterm. Her dedication was rewarded with a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

“D.C. is a majority Black city. Many people weren’t allowed to go to the drugstore past 6 p.m. because a Black woman and Black people realized their political power in a state like Georgia,” says Dr. Carter.

With our eye on the prize, Dr. Greer explains that Trump leaving office feels too much like a national “exit of a traumatic abusive relationship.” Though he’s been impeached by the House, the Republicans in the Senate are “so scared to impeach Trump” because of organizations, such as Proud Boys, potentially retaliating, the hosts discuss.

“They don’t want to be Mike Pence. They don’t want to be unable to go after him because these crazy people are trying to kill them literally,” says Dr. Carter.

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

A lot of Republicans know if they stand against Trump, they’re inviting hassle into their lives. Dr. Carter notes that it’s quite cowardice, however the stakes are extremely high.

When it comes to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccinations, it varies from organized to disorganized. Currently, 7.8% of Americans received one shot of the vaccine and 1.8% received both doses. Over 35% of vaccines distributed have not been used at all. Federal guidance has been issue, with many states having to figure it out on their own.

