Chad Wheeler’s girlfriend responds to him being released: ‘I am not safe’

Last week, Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was released on a $400,000 bond after being arrested for felony domestic violence. Now his alleged victim is coming forward to express her fears about what his freedom could mean for her safety.

As previously reported, the Seahawks lineman was arrested just after 1 a.m. Saturday and booked into the King County Jail in Seattle after responding officers in Kent, a city about 20 miles south of Seattle, forced their way into an apartment where they heard screaming upon their arrival.

Inside, they heard more screaming from a bathroom, burst inside, then arrested Wheeler. He was initially uncooperative, standing aside the woman who called 911.

That woman was later confirmed to be his girlfriend Alleah. Although Wheeler is bipolar and issued an apology on Twitter admitting that he was experiencing a manic episode when he attacked her, he pled “not guilty” in court and was granted bond.

The athlete is currently being monitored on house arrest. Court documents obtained by Seattle’s KOMO News show that the alleged victim is now asking law enforcement to take added precautions to ensure her safety.

“I want you to know that I believe that as long as (Wheeler) is not in custody I am not safe,” she said in a victim’s statement read in court. “Chad never called the police (after the assault) even though he thought I was dead. … This current status places my safety at risk, and I do not believe that a protective order or a condition of release is sufficient to keep me safe.”

Last week Wheeler was released from his team after Seattle’s NFL team wrote in a statement: “The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.”

