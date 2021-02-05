Cori Bush says Greene didn’t ‘regret’ lies spread about her

Greene 'called me a terrorist, she said I was the leader of a terrorist mob ... that I called for the murder of a couple,' Rep. Bush says

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) apologized for past controversial statements but she did not offer an apology to Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.).

Greene was stripped of her committee responsibilities for making inappropriate comments online. She has since apologized for those actions but Bush called out the representative on Thursday for not recognizing the ill comments and actions she made against her, per The HiIl.

(Credit: Bush and U.S. House of Representatives)

Greene “called me a terrorist, she said I was the leader of a terrorist mob … that I called for the murder of a couple,” said Bush on an episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah that aired on Thursday.

The couple Bush mentions are the McCloskeys, a white husband and wife who pulled out guns to intimidate and threaten Black Missouri protestors last June. Bush spoke out against their actions.

“She didn’t take that back, she didn’t regret that,” Bush added. “That’s the kind of stuff that’s dangerous for our communities, and so that has to be called out.”

Bush is a well-known activist and Black Lives Matter organizer. The nurse and pastor turned congresswoman became the first Black woman to represent Missouri.

Last month, Bush said Greene berated her and even verbally attacked her on her way to cast a vote for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

“In the context of Taylor Greene’s repeated endorsements of executing Democratic politicians before taking office, Taylor Greene’s renewed, repeated antagonization of the movement for Black lives in the last month directed towards me personally is cause for serious concern,” said Bush in a statement.

“All of this led to my decision to move my office away from Taylor Greene’s for the safety of my team.”

Greene may not have apologized to Bush but she is facing consequences for other comments she has made. As reported by theGrio, a divided House voted Greene off both her committees on Thursday. The unprecedented consequence was due to Greene calling school shootings staged and liking comments on social media calling for acts of violence against lawmakers.

