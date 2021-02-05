‘Pose’ star Indya Moore slams Image Awards for being ‘transphobic’

'I love how we create space to celebrate uplift and acknowledge ourselves because we go often unseen in this industry.. only to do it to other Black people,' Moore wrote.

Loading the player...

Earlier this week, the NAACP Image Awards nominations were announced, and while many in Black Hollywood rejoiced, Pose star Indya Moore took issue with the ongoing lack of trans representation.

“I love how we create space to celebrate uplift and acknowledge ourselves because we go often unseen in this industry.. only to do it to other Black people,” the transgender actor who goes by the pronouns “they” wrote in an Instagram caption Wednesday following Tuesday’s announcements.

Read More: NAACP Image Awards nominees announced

“Are we not tired of singing the same sad song to each other?” Moore asked before applauding the often ignored stories told during Pose‘s second season.

“Nobody is going to tell me they didn’t see our enormously historic storytelling and didn’t feel anything??? from the black trans women who performed our trauma for the world? Really? You only saw a black people deliver when they aren’t trans?”

“It’s so sad. The transphobia in our community is pervasive and no one is doing enough work to break it down and throw it away,” they continued. “We are often stateless in belonging to anything, and these kinds of blatant displays of transphobia via erasure perpetuate that.”

“Just wanted to say that and congratulations to all the black talent that WAS acknowledged- and also NAACP doesn’t acknowledge blackness when it’s transsexual,” the entertainer added.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 06: Indya Moore attends the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event at Duggal Greenhouse on February 06, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Vice President Harris hosts roundtable with Black Chambers of Commerce

The post that the caption accompanied read in bold letters that “I just came here to say NAACP and her image awards are transphobic. That’s all.”

Moore followed up by acknowledging the work of their castmates, including Dominique Jackson, MJ Rodriguez, and Angelica Ross, noting, “It’s literally triggering to see other pro-black collectives go out of their way to skip over trans people. I know we weren’t up for noms this year but I just wanted to remind y’all, and everyone who are fans of POSE. I remember that year we were eligible, they actually skipped over black trans talent to nominate white folks, & black queer cis men.”

Moore has since disabled their Instagram page.

Read More: Biden’s reversal of transgender military ban seen as ‘victory’ for equality

Earlier this week, it was announced that Tommy Hilfiger recruited the 26-year-old model to be the face of their 2021 spring campaign.

The campaign’s theme, Moving Forward Together, is all about social change and community. It’ll feature Moore along with ballroom legend DJ Kiddy Smile and the Compton Cowboys founders, Kee, Randy Savvy, and Stoner Mane.

The American fashion and apparel brand posted a photo of Moore on their Instagram account to celebrate the moment. The caption reads, “Meet actor, model, and activist @IndyaMoore. “My vision for the future is one where we all get to be free and exist in our own bodies and our own skin.” #MovingForwardTogether #TommyHilfiger”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

