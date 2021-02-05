‘TI & Tiny: Family Hustle’ suspends production following sexual abuse claims

T.I. and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris have agreed to pause production on their VH1 reality series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, amid allegations that the hip-hop couple drugged and sexually abused young women.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” an MTV Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

The publication noted that the previously announced spring Season 4 premiere has also been curbed after several women came forward this week accusing the couple of sexual abuse, trafficking and coercing them into having sex. In a statement, T.I. and Tiny denied “in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations.”

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris attend 2019 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors)

theGRIO previously reported, the abuse allegation first surfaced after Sabrina Peterson, a former family friend of the couple, accused the rapper of holding a gun to her head. Tiny was quick to clap back and defend her man via social media.

“Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back?,” Tiny wrote. “What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE.”

Peterson’s bombshell tale allegedly prompted several women to reach out to her to share their personal experiences with T.I and Tiny and their kinky bedroom antics.

The duo released a statement on Friday, in which they explained that they “have had difficulty” with Peterson “for well over a decade,” a rep for the couple said. “They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action,” the statement continued.

T.I., born Clifford Harris, also took to Instagram to deny the sexual abuse accusations, characterizing them as “egregious,” and that this was a scheme to get him into court. He would not “open up my bedroom,” and insisted that any sexual relations were entered into by “consensual adults.”

