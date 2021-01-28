Tiny Harris defends T.I. from allegations that he held Sabrina Peterson at gunpoint

Tiny responded that Peterson was harassing her family

Loading the player...

Tameka “Tiny” Harris has come to the defense of her husband T.I. after Sabrina Peterson alleged that the rap superstar held her at gunpoint.

Peterson and Tiny have been friends for years, but it seems the bond may have been broken. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to blast T.I., born Clifford Harris, as a “predator.” She alleged that he pointed a gun at her head while children were in the room and that for years she’s been villainized as he was simultaneously praised.

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris attend 2019 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors)

Read More: T.I. says time spent with his daughter is ‘thot prevention time’

The Atlanta-based entrepreneur who created The Glam University recounted objecting to Tiny being treated like a “slave” by T.I.’s assistant and was punished for it.

“The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!” Patterson wrote.

“AS BLACK WOMEN! It’s hard to heal from RAPE, VIOLENCE OR ANYTHING BECAUSE YOU ARE PAINTED AS THE PROBLEM OR REASON THIS HAS HAPPENED TO YOU! LETS NORMALIZE THE ALLOWING BLACK WOMEN TO HEAL! It’s so hard being the VICTIM OF RAPE & BEING PAINTED AS THE REASON IT HAPPENED!”

Read More: T.I.’s son Major encouraged him to accept role in the film ‘Monster Hunter’

Peterson also wanted Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to disassociate herself with the rapper. In 2018, she appointed him as a member of her transition team and joined him last year during unrest in the city to plead for peace.

“LETS TALK! @keishabottoms YOU CANT HAVE A PERSON THAT HAS VICTIMIZED WOMEN SPEAK FOR US!” she continued. “Lets have a real TALK!”

Tiny responded to the allegations and claimed Patterson was in the wrong and mentioned that her children were calling TIP “uncle” only two years ago. She also insisted that Peterson was harassing her family.

Tiny demanded that Peterson “leave them alone.”

Read More: Deyjah Harris addresses T.I. hymen controversy

“Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back?,” Tiny wrote.

“What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE.”

Peterson may have issued a rebuttal to Tiny’s remarks with a cryptic post on Wednesday that did not mention names but addressed those that “know me.” The post read, “Cocaine makes you talk tough.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

