T.I.,Tiny deny sexual abuse allegations in statement

Several women have reached out to accuser Sabrina Peterson through social media and said the couple sexually assaulted and drugged them

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have released a statement in regards to the allegations against them.

Complex obtained a statement by the couple stating the allegations against them by several women stating they were abused by the rapper are false. Sabrina Peterson, a former family friend of the couple, accused the rapper specifically of holding a gun to her head.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” per the statement on Friday. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

Throughout the week, several women have reached out Peterson through social media accusing the couple of sexual assaulting and drugging them. She took to her Instagram to make the revelation.

“Sis! I learned something this week! You never heal from the things you don’t reveal,” wrote Peterson. “Speaking to your pain, past experiences & getting them out allow you room to process them & cultivate some level of a healing plan. Also note your silence is THEIR POWER! They will do anything to discredit you and attempt to make you not feel or reveal your truth.”

T.I., born Clifford Harris, also took to Instagram and denied the allegations, characterizing them as “egregious,” and that this was a scheme to get him into court. He would not “open up my bedroom,” and insisted that any sexual relations were entered into by “consensual adults.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Tiny defended him via social media.

“Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back?,” Tiny wrote. “What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE.”

T.I. and Tiny’s children have yet to comment.

