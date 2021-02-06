Fox Business cancels pro-Trump ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’ amid lawsuit

The show will be replaced with 'Fox Business Tonight' and hosted by a rotational slate of anchors

Fox Business has announced that the nightly program Lou Dobbs Tonight has been canceled. The Los Angeles Times reports that Friday was the show’s final episode.

Starting next week, the show will be replaced with a new program called Fox Business Tonight, which will be anchored in rotation by Jackie DeAngelis and David Asman.

Dobbs’ removal from the Fox Business line-up comes amid a $2.7 billion lawsuit served against him and two of his Fox News colleagues, hosts Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro, by election technology company Smartmatic. The defamation suit accuses Dobbs, Bartiromo and Pirro of damaging their reputation after spreading disinformation about the company in the wake of the 2020 election.

Lou Dobbs of Fox Business Network speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 24, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Dobbs, 75, had been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies, including Trump’s plans to build a border wall on the Mexican border, as reported by the Washington Post.

A representative from Fox Business, however, stated that the program and hosting change for Dobbs had been considered well before the lawsuit.

“As we said in October, Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on Fox Business,” the representative said in a statement. “This is part of those planned changes.”

Lou Dobbs Tonight was television’s top-rated business show leading up to his removal. According to The Wrap, the nightly 7 p.m. show spent 57 weeks straight as the most-viewed business show, as well as 100 straight weeks at number one in the Nielsen ratings against CNBC, which airs business pitch show Shark Tank in that time slot.

The show had been airing at both 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. every day. Fox Business stated that Fox Business Tonight will fill the 7 p.m. slot and “a new 5 p.m. program will be announced in the near future.”

While it is not clear that Dobbs will definitely return to the air for Fox, he currently remains under contract by the network.

