Michael B. Jordan’s company to produce Muhammad Ali series for Amazon after signing new deal

The limited series is a part of a major deal between Amazon and Jordan's production company, Outlier Society

It looks like Super Bowl commercials aren’t the only thing keeping Michael B. Jordan busy at the moment. According to Deadline, his company, Outlier Society, is set to produce a Muhammad Ali series for Amazon after signing a new deal.

Outlier Society has signed an exclusive “overall pact for television” at Amazon, where the streamer will “produce and acquire elevated films that reflect Outlier’s desire to showcase diverse filmmaking talent.” Among the list of projects the production company is working on is a limited series on the life of the boxing legend Ali.

The series, which is being written by Josh Wakely, is being produced with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. It is reported that Ali’s estate is involved in the project.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Michael B. Jordan attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In an interview with Deadline, Jordan called the project, “An incredible honor and I bring tons of respect to it.”

He went on to say, “It’s a healthy weight to carry, to be able to tell the story of Muhammad Ali. It’s called The Greatest right now and we’re partnered with Roc Nation on the music side of things. It’s a project where we’ve partnered with the estate and we’ll be able to tell this story with no red tape. It’s a limited series that will really dive into the life of Muhammad Ali.”

Jordan also said the series will expand on what people know of Ali and show a lot of his life outside of his career. He explained, “People know Muhammad Ali from his boxing days, but this is an opportunity to go beyond the ring, and more into the man. It’s going to give more of a 360 degree view of who he was.”

17th May 1966: World heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali meets 8 month old Maria Morin in a training session at the Territorial Army Gymnasium at White City, London. Ali is in training for his fight against the British champion Henry Cooper at Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium, London on May 21st. (Photo by R. McPhedran/Express/Getty Images)

The Creed star also dashed any hopes of portraying the sports legend himself. He revealed, “And no, I’m not playing that guy, I can say that for sure, and we are still in early stages here and can’t say too much. We are still putting the pieces together, but it feels like something to look forward to in the future.”

