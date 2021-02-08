Tiffany Haddish drops F-bomb during post-Super Bowl concert

The comedian/actress hosted Verizon's 'Big Concert for Small Business' stream that aired after the big game

In a post-Super Bowl live stream for Verizon, comedian Tiffany Haddish dropped an F-bomb on air while seemingly communicating with producers.

While many were going to bed after the big game, Haddish had a busy Super Bowl Sunday while hosting Verizon’s Big Concert for Small Business. The event featured star-studded appearances from Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, and more. While getting ready to introduce H.E.R. to the event, Haddish suddenly broke from the script and seemingly began speaking through her earpiece.

Tiffany Haddish speaks during the Verizon Big Concert For Small Business broadcast on February 07, 2021. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Verizon)

Haddish began introducing H.E.R. by saying, “Our next performer has a career I have been following from the beginning. When I saw her kill it on the BET Awards…,” when suddenly she stopped and simply asked, “What the f— does vamp mean?” While Haddish stands waiting for an answer, a voice can be heard saying, “Stall,” to the comedian.

Haddish then continues with the script and introduces H.E.R. before stopping again, explaining why she asked what “vamp” means to the audience. She explains, “Now they asked me to vamp. I don’t know what vamp means. To me, vamp means be a vampire and/or vampirate like slowly disappear and/or elaborate. Maybe that’s the word they should’ve used? Elaborate. But let’s continue on guys.”

She also breaks down to the audience why there was so much confusion. Haddish says, “They in my ear…they told me I need to be, ‘more cool,’…what the f— does that mean?!”

tiffany haddish hosting this verizon small business benefit concert is quite something pic.twitter.com/8upU0uWWzg — bev francis (@bagelspride) February 8, 2021

Haddish took to Twitter at the end of the broadcast to comment on the event and thank Verizon for the opportunity. She wrote, “I just want to say that was one of the funnest, hardest things I have ever done. Thank you @Verizon for letting me be apart of something so Great #BigConcertSmallBiz I am always supportive of the small businesses in my community!”

I just want to say that was one of the funnest hardest things I have ever done. Thank you @Verizon for letting me be apart of something so Great #BigConcertSmallBiz I am always supportive of the small businesses in my community! — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) February 8, 2021

It seems there’s no hard feelings at all between the comedian and the company, as the official Verizon account responded to Haddish’s tweet. The tweet read, “Thank YOU for sharing our passion and commitment to support small businesses across the country!”

