Tiffany Haddish details ‘negotiation’ to convince Common to do #SilhouetteChallenge

In a Friday appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' the comedian explained what it took to get the rapper to join in on the steamy fun

Comedian Tiffany Haddish made waves on the web earlier this week with her participation in the #SilhouetteChallenge with boyfriend Common, but later admitted to talk show host Stephen Colbert that the rapper was hesitant at first.

Haddish was a guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Friday night and talked about her steamy installment of the popular TikTok challenge. When she wanted to involve her Academy Award-winning partner in the video, he didn’t want to do it at first.

“It was quite a negotiation,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Look, I want to shoot this video. I need you to be in it with me.’ And he was like, ‘Nah, that’s really not my style. I’m not really known for that. That’s not really my thing.'”

Haddish answered, jokingly, “I was like, ‘Look! Every time you ask me to do something I do it and I don’t make no money. I’m asking you to do something for me and every time I do ask you to do something, you get paid. Now, what you gonna do on today is this video with me or I won’t be doing nothing for you.'”

After some prodding, the 48-year-old MC finally gave in.

Common and Tiffany Haddish attend Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin on March 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

“And he was like, ‘Alright, alright, calm down. I’ll do it,'” Haddish explained.

The post featured Haddish and Common in dark shadow with a red background and fog effects as they kissed and caressed each other in a steamy display. However, the sensuality took a comic turn at the end when Common pulled Haddish’s hair to reveal she’d been wearing a wig.

Haddish and Common have been dating for some time. The couple confirmed their relationship back in July last year, as previously reported by TheGrio. But she told Colbert that she had been apprehensive to link up with the “Glory” rapper after his public relationships with the likes of Serena Williams and Erykah Badu.

“I know too many people that dated you, let’s be honest,” Haddish quipped in the conversation with Colbert.

