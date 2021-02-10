HBO Tina Turner documentary to debut in March

The documentary will feature archival footage that spans over 60 years

A Tina Turner documentary is on its way.

HBO Max is set to debut the film about the singer’s rise to fame, her personal and professional struggles, and the rebirth of her career as a global icon in the 1980s. It also will debut never-before-seen footage and audio, per a press release.

Known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” this is not the first time Turner’s life story is being presented to audiences. Angela Bassett first played Turner in the 1993 feature, What’s Love Got to Do With It. In 2018, the Broadway play Tina: The Tina Turner Musical depicted the singer’s legacy and music.

What makes the documentary different is the never before seen archival footage that spans over 60 years of Turner’s life and career. It will also include interviews from Turner herself, Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, and journalist Kurt Loder, who co-wrote the book about her life, I, Tina.

As a duo, Turner and her ex-husband, Ike Turner, found mainstream success with hits like “A “Fool in Love”, “River Deep – Mountain High,” and “Proud Mary,” but it wasn’t until after the divorce that she truly got her shine. At the age of 44, she earned her first Billboard hit with the track, “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

Back in 2018, the singer sat down with Oprah where she explained she is finally living life her way.

Turner, who is now 81 and living in Switzerland, remarried in 2013. “I was just tired of singing and making everybody happy.” She also revealed that after all these years, she’s very grateful to have “honest, good, genuine people” in her corner.

The singer took to her Instagram account to announce to her fans the documentary is on the way. The caption read, “Tina, a new documentary film coming to @hbomax March 27 US, and internationally in cinemas and on DVD/digital Spring 2021. Stay tuned for more!”

The film is directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin. It will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 27.

