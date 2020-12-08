Tina Turner says ‘innate resilience’ helped her survive marriage with Ike

'Now that I’m in my 80s, resilience and endurance are still my strongest assets,' the Rock n Roll powerhouse elaborates

When you hear the name Tina Turner, you automatically think about her unmatched strength, from her tumultuous marriage to Ike Turner to still rocking the stage in her 80s. Now, Ms. Tina is opening up about how she “summoned her inner lion” to overcome her numerous health problems.

This week while promoting her new book, Happiness Becomes You: A Guide To Changing Your Life For Good, the iconic singer explained to the Guardian, “Over the years I have summoned up my inner lion and overcome each health problem. Illness has given me a greater appreciation for health and reminds me to live each day to its fullest.”

“Buddhism found me. The abuse I endured in my 20s and 30s had become obvious to people around me, and at different times a number of them suggested that I learn about Buddhism.”

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: (TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Singer Tina Turner performs after the Walt Disney Pictures premiere of “Brother Bear” at the New Amsterdam Theater October 20, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

The stunning 81-year-old also added that she had “nothing to lose” and although it took a while for her to learn how to stand up for herself, she was ultimately able to “leave the unhealthy environment with no regrets.”

Tina Turner: 'When I was in the zone, it was like I was flying' https://t.co/jPlw5DFrXD December 8, 2020

“Now that I’m in my 80s, resilience and endurance are still my strongest assets,” she elaborated. “I’ll tell you a secret to joyful endurance. It’s to never complain, no matter what challenges life sends your way’ adding that she believes complaints ‘erase good fortune.”

Die-hard fans may be shocked to discover that when Turner was younger, she “didn’t care” for the way she looked and even hated her legs, which have now become iconic in their own right.

“Busted lips, black eyes, dislocated joints, broken bones and psychological torment became a part of everyday life,” she writes of her legacy which now includes her being known as a public example of domestic violence.

Today, Turner has found healing from her spiritual practice. Even when referring to her strained relationship with her mother, she’s more focused on becoming ‘that source of love for ourselves and others.’

She shares, “That’s how I’ve been able to fully embrace all the flaws and imperfections of my life, to appreciate both the hard times and the good, and let go of past hurts. That’s true freedom.”

