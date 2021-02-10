Alfre Woodard, Jermaine Fowler to star in ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

The animated series is slated to premiere in 2022, starring actress and singer Diamond White

Loading the player...

Alfre Woodard and Jermaine Fowler have joined the ensemble cast in the upcoming highly-anticipated animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for the Disney Channel.

The series is slated to premiere in 2022, starring actress and singer Diamond White (The Bold and the Beautiful, Disney’s The Lion Guard) as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl). Woodard has been tapped to play Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; with Fowler cast as Lunella’s dad, James Jr., according to the press release.

Read More: Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold team up for new talk show

Additional cast includes Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete) as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Fred Tatasciore (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur; and Gary Anthony Williams (Disney Junior’s Doc McStuffins) as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops.

Photo credit: Disney Channel

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

Meredith Roberts, senior vice president, Animation Strategy, Disney Channels said, “Disney TV Animation is thrilled to collaborate with renowned producers Laurence, Helen and Steve and the talented Marvel Animation team to bring this modern-day roller-skating, gadget-wielding tween superhero and her larger-than-life partner to Disney Channel.”

Award-winning actor Laurence Fishburne will executive produce the series as well as voice the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

Read More: HBO Tina Turner documentary to debut in March

Fishburne said, “As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.’ Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero and I can’t wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur.”

Alfre Woodard and Jermaine Fowler, Getty

Cort Lane, senior vice president, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment said, “Lunella doesn’t know she is the smartest person on the planet, but audiences will soon know how very cool Moon Girl is. Her adventures with giant buddy, Devil Dinosaur, are filled with so much wonder and joy, and this historic partnership with Disney Television Animation and Cinema Gypsy Productions proved the right formula to bring them to television.”

From Disney Television Animation, the series is also executive produced by Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions, Emmy-award-winner Steve Loter, Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn is producing.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

