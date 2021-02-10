Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold team up for new talk show

The veteran actresses have a show in the works that will allow them to share their stories after years in the industry

Loading the player...

Longtime friends and former co-stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are uniting to host their very own talk show.

The show, Tisha & Tichina Have Issues will feature the ladies jointly interviewing celebrity guests and will give them the opportunity to put their own flair on a traditional talk show.

Read More: Jay-Z, Tina Turner nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

“Tichina and I have worked together and known each other so long…we finish each other’s jokes!” Campbell told ET. “I’m happy that me and my bestie will have the opportunity to create and enjoy a platform where our audience can get intimate with us — and when our celebrity guests come through, they can bring on a friend so we can all get to know them in a more fun, open and candid way.”

The veteran actresses first worked together on Little Shop of Horrors back in 1986. They were the definition of comedy on the classic TV show Martin and in 2019, they hosted the Soul Train Music Awards.

Tisha Campbell (L) and Tichina Arnold co-host the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)

“I am pleased to be working with Thinkfactory and my long-time friend and colleague Tisha Campbell on our dream project,” said Arnold. “Never before has television played a greater role in our communities, and I feel certain that connecting through our brand of positivity and laughter is sure to shine through to our forever faithful fans.”

The show will be shot in one of the host’s homes. To make it even more engaging, one of the host’s family members or friends will join the discussion with the celebrity guest to add a different perspective to the discussion. The pair plans to discuss new trends and share stories of their own that the public has never heard.

Read More: Nick Cannon gets second shot at daytime talk show after controversial comments

Though Tisha & Tichina Have Issues has yet to find a home, the ladies will also co-executive produce the show along with executive producer Andrew Jameson of Power. It is produced by Thinkfactory Media.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

