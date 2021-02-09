Michelle Obama set to appear in Netflix food show ‘Waffles + Mochi’

The new show was created through Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions

Just week’s after she stole the show at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration, it has just been announced that our ‘forever’ first lady Michelle Obama is set to star in a new Netflix food series.

Last week, Netflix announced six upcoming projects from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, yet somehow managed to keep their latest offering, titled Waffles + Mochi a secret.

“With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms, and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities,” Netflix said in a statement.

According to CNN, the kid-centric cooking show will feature two puppets named Waffles and Mochi on their journey to become chefs, with Obama co-starring as a supermarket owner.

I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/dedUWMp9SY February 9, 2021

The new announcement comes just days after the streaming service and Higher Ground Productions unveiled a slate of four new movies and two television series, all set to come out in the next few years, including a film about the first man to summit Mt. Everest and a young adult thriller about a Native American teen who goes undercover.

Waffles + Mochi will be available for streaming starting March 16. The healthy food themes of the show are perfectly aligned with Obama’s previous initiatives such as her “Let’s Move!” public health campaign, which was aimed at combatting childhood obesity.

During her time as the first lady, healthy eating was one of Obama’s signature platforms. The initiative advocated for families to get access to affordable nutritious foods and also make regular physical activities a part of their routines.

The Obamas first film for Higher Ground Productions, American Factory, won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in 2020.

