Lamar Odom calls ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr a ‘decrepit, reptilian’ woman

The former NBA star and his fitness trainer ex's messy breakup continues to play out in the media

Even though Lamar Odom is no stranger to public controversy, the former NBA player has always been known to say nice things about his exes. However, this week during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show he didn’t pull any punches while sharing his feelings about his ex-fiancée, fitness influencer Sabrina Parr.

Thursday morning while speaking to Williams via Zoom, he explained that he had given Parr, who previously spent time in jail for attacking her ex-husband, “an opportunity” to show that she had evolved beyond her previous behavior but was dismayed to discover that wasn’t.

.@RealLamarOdom opened up about his tumultuous relationship with his ex #SabrinaParr. Take a look 🤔 Tune in to the Wendy show TODAY to watch more of his interview. pic.twitter.com/C3ofLwiazG — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 11, 2021

“She’s a hurt woman. She has a lot of problems that I don’t think anyone of us could help her with. She probably needs therapy,” opined Odom.

The 41-year-old went on to say that he had no qualms calling her out in public after she turned on him and made claims that he was back on drugs.

“Anyone who does that to me … that means you’re trying to hurt me, my progression, my lifestyle,” he said, “so I kind of take that personal. If you really want to hurt Lamar’s feelings and all that, put the drug things on him. … and she should know that.”

While the 41-year-old admits he wasn’t faithful, he claimed that not only did Parr step out of the relationship herself, she also allegedly confessed to him that she had slept with one Khloe Kardashian’s exes.

When asked by the talk show host if the Kardashian “significant other” in question was Tristan Thompson, Odom coyly raised his eyebrows.

“Come on, Wendy, you could put that together,” he replied. “I don’t say names if I don’t have to.”

Parr hasn’t responded to Odom’s’ latest comments directly but did post this Instagram message which could be viewed as a veiled answer to Odom’s claims.

The former couple went public in August of 2019, were engaged three months later, and then broke up and got back together last November. Now it appears the split is for good, as Parr told her Instagram followers that she was dating again.

Odom’s most recent interview seems to be in response to allegations Parr made without saying Odom’s name in a few Instagram posts where she threw subtle shots about people who were ‘broke’ and ‘unhealed.’

After accusing her of locking him out of his own social media accounts last month, which she denied, Odom then responded to her allegations expressing his relief at the end of the relationship.

“She bitter, I’m better,” he said on his Instagram recently. “Toxic people and relationships ending is a GREAT thing. It is almost like trash taking itself out.”

