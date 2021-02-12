Nikki Haley publicly criticizes Trump for Capitol riots

The former United States Ambassador to the United Nations said the 45th president let the country down

Nikki Haley is distancing herself from Donald Trump.

The potential 2024 presidential candidate spoke with Politico to say she does not condone Trump inciting the Capitol riots that took place on Jan 6. In the piece released on Friday, she also told the publication she is “disgusted” by how Trump treated former vice president Mike Pence.

“When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley told Politico. “Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man. He’s been nothing but a good friend of that man. … I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

The former United States Ambassador to the United Nations admitted that Trump failed the country as a leader.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Haley left the Trump administration under good terms in 2018, but it appears she is now trying to distance herself from his policies.

While she acknowledges that a lot of Republicans still show him support she believes that the Republican party will never be the same.

“Nor do I think the Republican Party is going to go back to the way it was before Donald Trump,” she adds. “I don’t think it should. I think what we need to do is take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did, and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party.”

Though she hasn’t spoken to Trump since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, when asked about his current impeachment trial, she called it “a waste of time.”

