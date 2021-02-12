UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier performs Janet Jackson routine in viral video

The collegiate athlete stunned in a floor routine to the tune of "Nasty" earning recognition from the pop star herself.

UCLA student-athlete Margzetta Frazier has gone viral with a new floor routine paying homage to pop music icon Janet Jackson.

The routine features Jackson’s music and even mirrors her choreography from “Nasty,” and “If.” The display earned Frazier a score of 9.925 in the competition.

In her third year at UCLA, Frazier has excelled on the gymnastics team which she’s been a member of since her freshman year. According to her profile on the school website, in 2019, she made First-Team All-American on uneven bars, Second-Team All-Pac-12 honoree on uneven bars, and in her vault debut at the Collegiate Challenge, she won her first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, among other accolades.

During her sophomore year in 2020, she won the first-ever Pac-12 Coaches’ Choice Award, finished the season ranked No. 10 nationally on bars, hit all 16 routines she competed, with 15 going 9.8 or higher, and scored a career-high 39.550 to place second in the all-around against Boise State.

Before coming to UCLA, she was a 2017-18 U.S. National Team member and the all-around silver medalist at the 2018 Birmingham World Cup.

Margzetta Frazier of UCLA competes in floor exercise during a meet against Boise State at Pauley Pavilion on January 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

As the clip made rounds on Twitter, Ms. Jackson herself shared the video, showing love in the process. She quote tweeted the original upload by UCLA and added the hashtag “#iLuvIT” and tagged Margzetta with three black heart emojis. She also shared the video on her Instagram feed with the same caption.

When Frazier woke up and saw the re-posts from Jackson, she was, well, pretty happy.

“WOKE UP SCREAMING,” Frazier tweeted. “I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE”

WOKE UP SCREAMING😭😭😭😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU 💓👑💫 I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE✨ https://t.co/5Exo7QPy25 — margzetta (@IAmMargzetta) February 11, 2021

This is only one of two viral routines to come from UCLA gymnasts to start the year. As theGrio reported, Nia Dennis also recently went viral for her floor routine celebrating Black culture. She showcased her athletic skills to a mix of music from Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Soulja Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tupac Shakur.

“And, of course, I had to incorporate a lot of parts of my culture,” she said. “I wanted to have a dance party because that’s my personality, and of course I had to shout out LA because we out here, UCLA,” Dennis said of her routine, according to the report.

