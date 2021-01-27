Wendy Williams calls out ex-husband’s mistress, baby by name on talk show

Wendy Williams has never been one to mince words, but as she ramps up the promo for her upcoming Lifetime biopic, she’s also turning up the heat by throwing public shade towards her ex-husband and his former mistress.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of The Wendy Williams Show, the self-proclaimed “Queen of All Media” played a clip of her upcoming project, Wendy Williams: The Movie, and the accompanying documentary, Wendy Williams: What A Mess during her popular “Hot Topics” segment.

But right afterward, she called out her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, by his alias “Kelvin,” and name-dropped his former mistress Sharina Hudson, along with the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Journey – whose birth made headlines.

“I can’t believe how fearless I am,” Williams said after showing a clip of her recent appearance on Good Morning America. “And I can’t believe how many people have been drawn into my situation over the twelve years that I’ve been here entertaining you on television. Welcome to ‘Hot Topics,’ Sharina Hudson. Getting out of my car with my money. Good morning, Journey. I think she’ll be three next month, don’t you know?”

Williams’ co-executive producer, Suzanne Bass, who is often shown chiming in during the show, was very visibly stunned by the call out, as was the socially distant studio audience compromised of show employees.

“Good morning, Kelvin,” she continued, undeterred by the reaction. “It’s my truth. You hear Andy Cohen talking. Suzanne is in it [the documentary]. My big bosses are in it, they literally sign my checks. Welcome to ‘Hot Topics.’”

As we previously reported, Williams recently appeared on SiriusXM’s, The Jess Cagle Show, where she admits knowing for quite a while that her husband had a wandering eye.

Wendy Williams, the host of “The Wendy Williams Show,” calls out ex-husband during ‘Hot Topics’ segment. (Via screenshot)

“We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years. I don’t regret the day of meeting him,” she explained. “I don’t regret putting up with him for all 25 years. And that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I’ve known about her almost since the beginning.”

“I’ve known that Kevin is a serial cheat,” she continued. “The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest. During that time I gave birth to him, he was in the delivery room. You’ll see that play out in the movie.”

Wendy Williams: The Movie and Wendy Williams: What A Mess documentary premieres on Lifetime Saturday, January 30.

