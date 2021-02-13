Florida man accused of stealing girlfriend’s ring and proposing to another woman

Joseph Davis is wanted on a felony charge of grand theft

Loading the player...

Deputies are looking for a Volusia County, Florida man who is accused of stealing an engagement ring from a woman he was dating and giving it to another woman he was dating.

Joseph Davis, 48, is wanted by authorities on a felony charge of grand theft, WESH 2 reported.

(Credit: VOLUSIA SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT)

Investigators said Davis stole an engagement ring and wedding bands from the jewelry box of his girlfriend in Orange City and used them to propose to his other girlfriend in Orlando.

Read More: World Series champ Mookie Betts engaged to middle school sweetheart

According to WESH 2, investigators said Davis went by “Joe Brown” with one girlfriend and “Marcus Brown” with the other.

Officials said Davis met both women on the dating site OkCupid in 2015 and 2016, and the two women involved in the case have now teamed up to help detectives identify Davis.

This dude has some serious issues. https://t.co/w68JAtf8mv — Jimmy Malone (@malonespeaking) February 13, 2021

The outlet reported that things began to fall apart for Davis when one of the women learned he was actually engaged to someone else. When she located the fiancée’s Facebook page, she noticed a photo of the woman wearing a wedding band and engagement ring that was identical to rings she had acquired from a previous marriage. When she went to check her jewelry box, she discovered her rings were missing.

Read More: Actress Gabby Sidibe engaged to boyfriend Brandon Frankel

She also told investigators several other pieces of jewelry had been stolen, including a diamond ring that belonged to her grandmother. The total value of stolen jewelry was about $6,270.

The woman then confronted “Brown” about the thefts and began talking to the fiancée in Orlando, after which she was able to retrieve some of her missing belongings.

Newsweek reported that the Orlando fiancée described how “Brown” had tricked her too, even taking her to the Orange City girlfriend’s house while she was at work and claiming the house was his. The man also asked her to move in with him, which she was about to do.

Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office at 386-668-3830 and ask for Detective Wheeler. If you want to remain anonymous and qualify for a potential cash reward, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

