Production for Colin Kaepernick TV series faces threats from anti-BLM group

The scripted series about Kaepernick's high school years is executive produced by Ava DuVernay

Colin Kaepernick

Loading the player...

Colin Kaepernick‘s highly anticipated TV series, Colin in Black & White, is currently in production, but it seems the Netflix series is facing some unexpected hurdles at the moment. According to TMZ, the production is taking “extra security measures” as they face threats from an anti-Black Lives Matter group.

Read More: Colin Kaepernick’s acquisition company plans to raise $250 million

Colin in Black & White, Netflix’s six-part scripted limited series on Kaepernick’s high school years, was announced last summer. The series is created by television titan Ava DuVernay and Kaepernick himself, with Michael Starrbury as showrunner, who worked with DuVernay on When They See Us. While the series boasts an impressive team, it seems that not everyone is excited for Kaepernick’s story to be told.

Colin Kaepernick looks on during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Per TMZ, the production has been made aware of threats from anti-BLM protesters. The executives reportedly, “sent an email to the staff with measures to protect the cast and crew.”

TMZ also reported that two sources from production revealed an “ominous” phone call was made to the production office last week. While a protest had been planned during shooting last Friday, it “did not materialize.” Reportedly anti-BLM groumaking these threats is the Proud Boys.

When announcing the project, Kaepernick said in a statement, “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Read More: Ava DuVernay signs exclusive podcast deal with Spotify

DuVernay herself also expressed her excitement for the limited series, saying, “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

While the series is currently in production, Colin in Black & White has no official release date.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

