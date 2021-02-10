Colin Kaepernick’s acquisition company plans to raise $250 million

The company's board includes 'top talent' from Ava DuVernay to Omar Johnson of Beats by Dre

Loading the player...

Fresh off of his new Snapchat docuseries, Colin Kaepernick’s acquisition company is seeking to raise $250 million in its “initial public offering.”

Colin Kaepernick is, of course, no stranger to social justice. While still unsigned to any team on the NFL, Kaepernick has remained steady in his activism and push for social change, from his Know Your Rights camp to his philanthropic efforts.

Now, according to multiple reports, Kaepernick is forming a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Mission Advancement Corp., with “plans to acquire an approximately $1 billion company that has the potential to create a positive social and cultural impact.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Colin Kaepernick attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Read More: ‘Colin Kaepernick VS. The World’ debuts on Snapchat

Co-founded by Jahm Najafi, the official filing states, “We believe Mr. Kaepernick’s substantial business experience combined with his long-term leadership on racial equity and justice issues will support our success in identifying a prospective target company and adding transformational value to the combined entity.”

The filing also states, “Najafi and Kaepernick’s commitment to their social mission is reflected in the formation of the independent board, made up of 100 percent Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and has a female majority.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the board of the company includes “top talent across a variety of industries,” from Ava DuVernay to Omar Johnson, the former Beats by Dre CMO, and Katia Beauchamp, Birchbox co-founder and CEO.

Colin Kaepernick (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Read More: Ben & Jerry’s, Colin Kaepernick launch ‘Change the Whirled’ ice cream

The filing goes on to indicate what they hope to launch as a company, stating, “In addition, our team has indicated an intent to launch an initiative in connection with the consummation of our initial business combination to provide opportunities for college students from underrepresented communities to gain access to fellowships and full-time opportunities in business and finance.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

