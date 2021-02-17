Blue Ivy joins mom Beyonce in new Ivy Park campaign

'She inserted herself into this shoot.'

Blue Ivy Carter has made her modeling debut alongside her famous mother for a new Ivy Park campaign.

The 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z shows off her dance moves in a promo of the various designs for the new Adidas x Ivy Park line, dubbed “Icy Park,” which launches on adidas.com on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. EST. Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared on social media that Blue was not scheduled to appear in the campaign.

“My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park,” she captioned the Instagram. “Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you.’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!!”

Fans can get a sneak-peek of Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park collection via photos posted to Instagram Wednesday. The superstar is seen wearing sporty and sexy designs from the line, including a brown latex bustier bodysuit, jacket and pants.

The collection, per PEOPLE, also features workout gear such as printed matching sets of skirts, bras, shorts and leggings, as well as winter items like puffer jackets, fur coats, gloves, scarves and beanies. Bey is also serving up five new footwear styles, including a Super Sleek Boot and updated versions of the Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleek sneakers.

The campaign is the latest headline-making accomplishment for Blue Ivy. She previously earned her first nomination for the 2021 Grammys.

theGRIO previously reported that the talented youngster wasn’t listed when the nominees for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Nov. 23, but was added for best music video for her mother’s “Brown Skin Girl” on Dec. 11.

Blue also earned an NAACP Image Award for outstanding duo, group, or collaboration for “Brown Skin Girl,” and a Soul Train Award for video of the year for “Brown Skin Girl.” She shared both of these awards with her mom, Saint Jhn and Wizkid.

In November, Blue Ivy was announced as the narrator for the audiobook “Hair Love” authored by Matthew Cherry.

Beyonce recently spoke to British Vogue about the special bond with her daughter.

“When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. It’s teeeeeew much sweetness,” she said. “She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach [my kids] is to be the example.”

