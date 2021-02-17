Sheriff says Vincent Jackson’s autopsy shows he ‘suffered from chronic alcoholism’

Jackson may have also suffered from Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)

Officials have an idea of what caused Vincent Jackson to lose his life.

It appears the pro football played passed away after he “suffered from chronic alcoholism.” On Wednesday, officials involved also report the football player may have been suffering from Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), per TMZ.

“Well this is true speculation but what the family is telling me is that he suffered from CTE. They believe he had a lot of concussion problems and when you suffer from that, you’re not yourself,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister on the “MJ Morning Show” of Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office.

“We got the autopsy report that will be released today showed, unfortunately, he suffered from chronic alcoholism. Just tragic!” he added.

The toxicology report and cause of death have not been officially revealed yet but Chronister said Jackson had “long-standing health conditions that contributed to his passing because of some alcohol abuse.”

Many were questioning why Jackson would be at a Tampa, Florida area Homewood Suites hotel alone considering he made $70 million throughout his successful NFL career.

“[The family believes] wholeheartedly all of these actions are the result of what he suffered while he was playing in the NFL.”

Chronister also added the football star was very active and was always willing to help.

“He would never say no! He’s the person you would call ‘Hey I have something we wanna do for a child in need, a family in need, a military member in need’ and he was always there. I don’t know how he balanced his schedule.”

The 38-year-old was found deceased by a housekeeper on Monday and had been living in the hotel since January.

