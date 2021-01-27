Tory Lanez requests court to allow him to speak on Megan Thee Stallion case

Lanez's lawyers call the court's order 'significantly prejudicial' and say it 'jeopardizes his right to a fair and judicial proceeding.'

Rapper Tory Lanez has filed an order asking the court to amend the protective order barring him from speaking publicly about his ongoing case regarding Megan Thee Stallion‘s alleged July assault.

The Canadian rapper, 28, filed a motion yesterday, and in the documents provided to Page Six, Lanez’s legal team alleges the court’s order is “significantly prejudicial” and that it “jeopardizes his right to a fair and judicial proceeding.”

Tory Lanez (above) has reportedly filed an order asking the court to amend the protective order preventing him from speaking publicly about his ongoing case of alleged assault against Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Interscope Records)

The filing comes days after Megan Thee Stallion, 25, commented on an inaccurate report maintaining charges against Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, had been dropped.

“Y’all can’t tell when sh*t fake news?” she wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out!”

She added: “Bi*ch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B—-H YOU GOING TO JAIL.”

The “Body” rapstress then accused Lanez’s team of planting stories intended to “create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.”

Lanez was charged in October with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm. He pled not guilty a month later and faces over 20 years in prison if convicted.

Megan is not under a protective order that would keep her from talking about the case. Her most recent tweets appear to have prompted the new court action. “In contrast to Mr. Peterson’s silence, Megan [Pete] authored and posted six tweets to her 5.6 million Twitter followers in quick succession,” Lanez’s lawyers said in the motion on Tuesday, adding that the current order has prohibited the “Say It” rapper from commenting on the “inflammatory statements.”

Page Six reports that Lanez wants the order to be lifted so that he can talk about possible new evidence in the case.

“This evidence — including gunshot residue implicating others — is mitigating, if not exculpatory, and casts serious doubt on the claims made by Megan [Pete],” the documents state. “In addition to the scientific evidence, the People are aware, witnesses who observed the alleged events also provide information that implicates others.”

Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro sarcastically asked if the new evidence mentioned “that there was gunshot residue on his hands or that he texted her ‘Sorry?’ I haven’t had a chance to read it.”

Lanez is expected to appear in court again on Thursday, Feb. 25.

