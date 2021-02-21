Janet Jackson calls UCLA gymnast who used songs in routine

'Thank you for sharing your talent,' Jackson told the gymnast.

UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier’s floor routine to songs “If” and “Nasty” by Janet Jackson went viral.

The performance earned her a score of 9.925 in the competition and also caught the attention of the music icon who tweeted, “#iLuvIT @IAmMargzetta!!!”

On Friday, Frazier received a phone call from Jackson who was “inspired” by the video.

“I just want to say thank you. Thank you for sharing your talent. It’s so beautiful to see you tumble. Really inspiring,” Jackson told Frazier on a FaceTime call. “It just inspired me to want to do more, and do better and be stronger. I loved it. Absolutely loved it”

In the two-minute and twenty-second video, Frazier was visibly wiping tears from her eyes.

“Thank you so much. That means everything to me cause you loved it,” Frazier said. “Thank you so much for calling me.”

So nice to meet u on FaceTime today @IAmMargzetta ! All the best to u tonight w/ @uclagymnastics 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/LuCxadKEAa February 20, 2021

“One day I would love to learn to tumble, and if I do, I would love for you to teach me. I did it once in the video ‘Pleasure Principle’ and the way it was shot people didn’t think that it was me but it was me. Doing a backflip,” Jackson told Frazier.

“Oh, wow! Yes, of course. I would love to teach you,” Frazier replied.

Jackson ended the conversation with hopes of meeting Frazier in Los Angeles to talk, saying, “I’ll reach out to you, okay? So we can get together. Keep doing it!”

Frazier called the conversation a “dream come true,” tweeting, “Feeling so incredibly blessed and honored. Wow. The Bruins did great tonight. Thank you for sending us your beautiful energy. Today was a dream come true. So amazing meeting you.”

