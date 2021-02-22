Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate to women’s shelter in Dallas

Officials from the Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support said that flooding caused them to have to close down.

Departing royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping in to assist Texas during its weather crisis, which left millions of Texans without power or water. Many parts of the state are still grappling with access to clean water.

The couple’s nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, donated to the Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support in Dallas. The facility, which creates safe spaces for women and children suffering from domestic abuse, saw widespread damage after the storm, and its officials took to social media to thank the couple for their generosity.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Endeavor Fund Awards in February 2020. (Photo by Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Genesis staffers said roof damages and flooding caused them to have to close down after almost four decades. They serve thousands of women and children each year, so an unexpected shuttering could have a major impact on many lives desperate for help.

The shelter released a statement of thanks on Twitter, saying: “Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION!”

Jan Langbein, chief executive officer of the shelter, was delighted by the gesture. “Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs,” he said, according to People, “it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone.”

Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION! pic.twitter.com/rFtxzvtFRo — Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support (@GenesisShelter) February 22, 2021

The donation comes after Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that the couple will no longer be doing the work required of senior royals.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” read a statement from the palace.

According to People, Markle and Prince Harry made clear that everyone can live a life of service and said “service is universal.”

Many celebrities and public figures have been working to help Texas during the state’s time of crisis. As theGrio previously reported, Beyonce, in collaboration with Adidas and a Houston organization, Bread of Life, teamed up to provide grants for people who have been affected by the widespread devastation.

