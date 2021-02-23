Cleo Wade partners with Barbie on dolls that show ‘power, brilliance’ of Black women

The poet hope young girls 'will see this and know how important they are.'

Barbie has joined forces with poet, activist, and best-selling author Cleo Wade for a collection of dolls that celebrates “the power, brilliance, and determination” of Black women.

The one-of-a-kind dolls represent the past, present and future generations of Black Girl Magic, and each is dressed in fashion and accessories from different eras, PEOPLE reports.

“This is a tribute to all of the Black Women especially the educators, caretakers, social workers, and organizers on the ground doing the work to keep Black community safe and sacred,” Wade wrote on her Instagram account.

“The advancement of Civil Rights for Black People in America as well as the Women’s Liberation movement would not be possible without the vision, words, ideas, and tireless work and strategizing by Black Women,” she added.

The first group of Barbie dolls represent the past, with each styled in 50s fashion. They are holding a sign that says, “We fight with love. We win with love.”

The second group represents modern women supporting BLM amid the COVID pandemic. The dolls are wearing face masks and protective hairstyles. They are holding signs that read, “We cannot overcome what we ignore,” “Enough is enough,” and “She is me. We matter.”

The last group represents the future, showing two Babries holding signs that read, “We are the builders who are…” and “Building a [world] that has never been built before.”

“Black women have intellectually, politically, and physically always been on the frontlines demanding necessary and urgent social change, including the millions of women and young girls who recently took to the streets demanding racial justice,” wrote Wade.

The Cleo Wade x Barbie collaboration is reportedly not for sale.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Wade said she “really wanted to center the power and brilliance of Black Women and the significant role Black Women have played and continue to play in the progress of America’s social movements” for Black History Month.

She continued: “Doing this project with Barbie is my ultimate dream, not just because she is a cultural icon and a leading force when it comes to diversity and inclusion, but because she is such a huge part of the imaginations of women of every age, especially young girls.”

Wade hopes Black women “see themselves” in these dolls and what they represent.

“I hope that young Black Girls will see themselves in these images from the past, the present, and the future,” she says. “I hope they will see the powerful ancestry of Black Womanhood. Black Girl Magic is real and it has existed for a very very long time. I hope young Black Girls will see this and know how important they are, know how much they matter, and have always mattered.”

