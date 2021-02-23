Schumer says virus relief bill will ready for Biden signature by March 14

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill funds vaccines and another stimulus check, this time for $1,400.

Loading the player...

According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Americans should be expecting more concrete plans for COVID-19 relief by mid-March. On Friday, Schumer said the $1.9 trillion relief bill would be ready for President Joe Biden to sign into law by March 14.

The bill includes increase funding for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and another stimulus check, this time for $1,400, plus $400 in additional unemployment benefits through August, which is $100 more than the previous bill allowed for. One key controversial aspect of the bill is the $15 minimum-wage increase, on which, according to Forbes, Biden reportedly was not yet sold.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York speaks about the need to pass the COVID-19 relief package as part of the budget resolution during a news conference earlier this month at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders recently made a statement about being confident the $15 minimum wage increase would remain in the plan.

Schumer wrote a letter to his fellow Congress members and said he would not allow Republicans to obstruct the relief bill. Many in the GOP have taken issue with the bill’s price tag and are not willing to compromise on spending almost $2 trillion.

Forbes reports Republican leaders have instructed relevant parties to vote against the bill to ensure it doesn’t pass. Nicknames for the bill reportedly include “Pelosi’s Payoff to Progressives Act.”

Read More: Gov. Gavin Newsom lifts California’s coronavirus stay-at-home orders

Previous coronavirus relief bills, which were written by House Democrats, were consistently blocked and delayed during the Trump administration. Schumer requested that Republicans bring forth constructive changes and ideas when responding to the bill’s content.

If it’s not passed by March 14, more than 11 million Americans could lose their unemployment benefits. Unemployment relief was most recently extended by former President Donald Trump in late December.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

