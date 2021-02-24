Viola Davis models new Ivy Park line with daughter Genesis

Davis sports brown tights and a matching crop top on Instagram while Genesis, 10, rocks hot pink. In one shot, both wear face masks.

Academy Award winner Viola Davis stunned in outfits from Beyoncé’s Icy Park collection this week on Instagram.

She shared three photos in the popular sportswear line featuring her and her 10-year-old daughter, Genesis, in the new Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

Actress Viola Davis, who, with her daughter, is featured in promotional pics for the Icy Park collection. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris )

“Thank you @Beyonce!!” the popular actress wrote on Instagram. “Genesis and I love @WeAreIvyPark’s new #IcyPark collection!!! 😍🔥 #AvailableNow #IVYPARK #Adidas,”

The clothing line was released on Friday, as were several eye-catching promotional photos featuring Beyoncé, Gucci Mane and others in the cold-weather ensembles.

In her photos, Davis is in a pair of brown tights and a matching crop top while Genesis rocks hot pink. Both also shared a photo wearing protective face masks.

People magazine shared a quote from a 2019 interview with Davis, who said then that her love for her daughter “surpasses anything that I could want from the material world.”

“I empower her to understand that she has to count it all as joy. Even her mistakes, her failures, her triumphs, what she looks like, all of it,” she said two years ago. “That’s all a part of her loving herself, even if none of those things change.”

Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, adopted Genesis in 2011. She is the couple’s only child.

Variety is reporting that if Davis is nominated for another Academy Award for her stellar performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, as is widely expected, she would become the most nominated Black actress in Oscar history. She currently is tied with Octavia Spencer, and both boast three nominations and a single Best Supporting Actress win.

“For me, it’s a reflection of the lack of opportunities and access to opportunities people of color have had in this business,” Davis said. “If me going back to the Oscars four times in 2021 makes me the most nominated Black actress in history, that’s a testament to the sheer lack of material there has been out there for artists of color.”

The How to Get Away with Murder star called the Oscars “another opportunity to open my mouth and speak a really fundamental truth about Hollywood and this business, and, really America.”

