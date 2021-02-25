Barack, Michelle Obama to appear in YouTube Original’s ‘Black Renaissance’

The special was created in partnership with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

YouTube is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing some of the hitmakers and influencers who have helped shape and define the culture.

This Friday, February 26 YouTube Originals, in partnership with Google Arts & Culture, will debut Black Renaissance a new special that will feature powerful performances and inspirational calls-to-action from living legends.

Stacey Abrams, H.E.R., Anderson .Paak, Kelly Rowland, Bob the Drag Queen, Ziwe, Maurice Harris, Yung BBQ, Nicole Byer, TwinsthenewTrend, Sherrie Silver, Oumi Janta, Donté Colley and Hollywood Movement are set to join along with appearances and performances from President Obama, Michelle Obama, Jason Reynolds, Killer Mike, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, Jemele Hill, artist Shantell Martin, and Tobe Nwigwe.

The special will celebrate the works of Black Women and LGBTQ+ artists in music, fashion, photography, literature and Afro-futurism.

According to the streaming platform, “Black Renaissance” continues the mission of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund to invest with intention and present fresh narratives that emphasize the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity and joy of Black voices, as well as to educate audiences about racial justice, per press release.

“People come to YouTube as a place to learn and connect. This Black History month we wanted to continue meeting this challenge, which I believe has never been more important,” YouTube’s Head of Learning, Impact, Kids & Families Originals Nadine Zylstra said.

“By choosing art as the lens to further explore Black history, we hope to inspire our audience to continue embracing Black culture in all its various forms,” she added.

The series will be hosted by New York Times bestselling author and NAACP Image Award Winner Jason Reynolds and will showcase prominent Black creators, artists, writers, and storytellers.

Black Renaissance was created in partnership with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Howard University Graduate Film Program, and NAL Media.

The show is executive produced by Jason Reynolds, Leah Harper Lane, and Guy Carrington; Co-Executive Producers are Kristen Wong, Dave Schilling, and Clover Hope; music director is Pauli Lovejoy.

Watch “Black Renaissance” Friday, February 26 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT on the YouTube Originals Channel.

