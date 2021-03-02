Erica Mena tells critics she doesn’t need marriage advice: ‘I do what’s best’

The TV personality clapped back at haters on Twitter

Loading the player...

Television personality Erica Mena told critics she doesn’t need marriage advice, saying, “I do what’s best” in a series of tweets.

Read More: Erica Mena on Safaree calling their marriage a mistake: ‘I absolutely agree’

It seems people are quick to give Mena advice about her marriage to Safaree Samuels. The two publicly got into it on Twitter last week after Samuels called their marriage “a mistake.” Now Mena is making it explicitly clear that while she is in the public eye and on television, her marriage is no one else’s business.

In a series of tweets, Mena clapped back at fans who seem to have an interest in how her marriage operates and how she conducts herself. The reality TV star wrote, “I don’t run to y’all about my marriage issues so please save the energy on giving me advice. I know what’s what. I do what’s best. And if I’m not the best version of myself for whatever reason that isn’t fair to my kids. MY KIDS come before every and anything.”

Later, Mena tweeted out to her followers, “ENERGY I will always have: Never has a relationship made me or broke me. RT if this is true for you.”

Erica Mena attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball on Sept.12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

As previously reported by theGrio’s Ny Magee, in a tweet that has since been deleted, Samuels wrote last week, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again.”

He also reportedly added, “I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb sh*t. Nobody is worth my freedom.”

Mena then responded directly to Samuels on Twitter, quote-tweeting his original post and giving her opinion on the matter. She wrote, “since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”

She then followed up the tweet with another post, writing, “Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.”

I don’t run to y’all about my marriage issues so please save the engery on giving me advice. I know what’s what. I do what’s best. And if I’m not the best version of myself for whatever reason that isn’t fair to my kids. MY KIDS come before every and anything. — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) March 2, 2021

Samuels has threatened to divorce Mena via Twitter in the past, writing, “Ending 2020 right!!! as a BACHELOR!!” in November 2020. He eventually took back those sentiments, however, writing, “A man is nothing without his family. I’m not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there.”

Read More: Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels expecting first child together

Samuels and Mena have been married since November 2019, and share a one-year-old daughter, Safire Majesty. The latest season of Love & Hip Hop: New York, starring Mena and Samuels, aired on VH1 last winter. A release date for season 11 has yet to be announced.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

theGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

