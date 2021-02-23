Erica Mena on Safaree calling their marriage a mistake: ‘I absolutely agree’

'You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person.'

Erica Mena has clapped back at her husband Safaree Samuels after he took to social media to call their marriage his “biggest” mistake.

On Tuesday, Samuels hit up Twitter to get a few things off his chest, writing in a now-deleted tweet: “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again.” The rapper appears to be over whatever drama is causing a divide between him and his wife, so much so that he is ready to walk away for good.

“I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb sh*t. Nobody is worth my freedom,” he continued, Hot 97 reports.

Mena responded to her husband directly in a tweet, writing, “since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person.” She added, “And not just with me but your only daughter!”

In a follow-up tweet, Mena wrote, “out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.”

Inquiring minds now want to know if the couple is headed for divorce or is this simply PR trickery as part of a potential storyline for the next season of Love & Hip Hop.

This isn’t the first time Samuels has threatened Mena with a divorce. In November 2020, he announced on Twitter that he was “Ending 2020 right!!! as a BACHELOR!!.”

However, he appeared to have a chance of heart when he tweeted, “A man is nothing without his family. Im not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife,” he wrote. “Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there.”

Samuels and Mena tied the knot in 2019 and they share a 1-year-old daughter, Safire Majesty.

During a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked, Samuels suggested they use a surrogate for their next child, to which Mena replied, “I’m not Kim Kardashian.”

