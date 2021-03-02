Serena Williams, daughter Olympia star in first campaign together for Stuart Weitzman

The mother-daughter duo shines together in the Spring 2021 fashion campaign

Superstar athlete Serena Williams is back as the star of another Stuart Weitzman campaign; however, she had some help this time. Her three-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. joined in for their first collaborative fashion ad.

Titled “Footsteps to Follow,” the campaign marks Williams’ fourth season with the brand as its global spokeswoman. According to a statement, the shoot took place at their home, where the family of three, including husband Alexis Ohanian, reside.

Together, mother and daughter enjoyed music and creative poses in various ‘Mommy and me’ looks.

“Being on set with Olympia to shoot this campaign meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget,” said Serena in the statement. “She is Mini Serena; she’s so cute and she’s so fun.”

Image via Stuart Weitzman

She continued, “Waking up every day to see her so happy to see me is a feeling I never thought I would experience. While I try to teach her how to be a positive influence, she in fact teaches me how to be a stronger person every day. It’s the best part about being a mom.”

According to the brand’s statement, the campaign was created to reflect the multi-faceted nature of womanhood. The images and video of Serena Williams and Olympia represent the bond between mother and daughter, the balance of family, parenting, career and community, confidence and inner strength, and how one generation can inspire the next.

In the video, shared on Instagram by the 23-time Grand Slam winner, she and her daughter playfully dance, spin, and pose, highlighting fashionable pieces from the Stuart Weitzman brand.

“The adventures of Serena and Olympia continue,” she wrote in the caption. In the short clip, Williams describes the best part of being a mother.

Starting in fashion-forward campaigns may not be the only path young Olympia will follow. theGrio reported the 3-year-old toddler had her first tennis lesson in October 2020.

Williams documented the moments through her Instagram story and shared how she decided to give her daughter space to learn without being right by her side.

“So, she’s at her lesson, but I’m going to leave so I’m not distracting. I know how to, like, leave and be. I’m not, like, an overprotective mom — no matter what Alexis [Ohanian] says,” she remarked.

She also shared the instructor was not aware of her daughter’s legacy identity.

“The lady has no idea that it’s my daughter. So we’ll see how it goes,” Williams continued. “I’m not a pushy mom, but I know how I like technique. So, I want to make sure she’s good at teaching Olympia some techniques.”

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of the USA celebrates with daughter Alexis Olympia after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

theGrio reported although the tennis star did not win the recent 2021 Australian Open semifinal, losing to champion Naomi Osaka, her athletic career is not over. Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, shared his opinion on rumors that Williams should or would retire.

“I don’t think she planned [retirement] for this certain moment. She’s dedicated all her life to tennis since she was a kid,” he said according to the report. “So the day she will retire, she will feel like she’s giving an end to 40 years of a life.”

