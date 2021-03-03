KeKe Palmer inks overall TV deal with Entertainment One

'I am thrilled to be partnering with eOne to create entertaining, meaningful, fun television experiences.'

Loading the player...

KeKe Palmer has joined forces with Entertainment One (eOne) on an overall TV deal that will see the company manage worldwide rights and serve as the studio on all her projects under the partnership.

Michael Lombardo, eOne’s President of Global Television stated, “As a woman of many talents, Keke has made a lasting impression on audiences all over the world. We are thrilled to be collaborating with her on several upcoming projects and are excited to see what next she has in store.”

Read More: Keke Palmer to star in Jordan Peele’s upcoming secret project

“I am thrilled to be partnering with eOne to create entertaining, meaningful, fun television experiences that will deeply connect with audiences and be reflective of our current world,” Palmer said in the statement. “eOne’s commitment to allowing talent to bring their unique lens and lead the storytelling process made them an ideal partner for me.”

Getty

Palmer is a multi-faceted actress, singer, songwriter, producer, television host and voice of a generation. Recently, she hosted the 2020 MTV VMA Awards, received an Emmy nomination for her work as a host on ABC’s GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke, and hosted Quibi’s Singled Out based on the iconic 90s MTV series. She also released two hit EP’s, Virgo Tendencies: Part 1 & 2 from her own Big Bosses Record Label which she founded and runs with her mother and lifelong confidant, Sharon Palmer. In 2020 Keke portrayed all five members of the Taylor family in the soapy show “Turnt Up With The Taylors” which she created based on the popularity of zany characters she tested on her social media.

theGRIO previously reported, Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya are set to star in the next film by Academy Award-winning writer and director Jordan Peele. The plot has not been revealed for the untitled project. The film is slated to be released on July 22, 2022, from Universal Pictures, where Peele has a five-year deal through his Monkeypaw Productions.

Read More: Keke Palmer to host, produce ‘Foodtastic’ competition series for Disney+

Deadline says Peele had been meeting with talent for the new picture since last fall before considering Palmer. The two have history, as she appeared on his former Comedy Central show, “Key & Peele.”

Meanwhile, Palmer is currently lending her voice to Disney+’s revival of The Proud Family and Netflix’s new Big Mouth spinoff, Human Resources, after appearing in Season 5 of Big Mouth. She will also be heard voicing the role of “Brynn” opposite Pete Davidson in Broadway Video’s new, upcoming Audible scripted podcast “Hit Job.” Palmer just wrapped filming the title character in Steel Springs Pictures’ ALICE opposite Common and Johnny Lee Miller from writer and director Krystin Ver Linden.

Palmer made her acting debut in Barbershop 2: Back in Business in 2004. She then went on to star in the critically-acclaimed feature, Akeelah and the Bee, a standout performance that won her a Chicago Film Critics Association Award and a Young Artist Award.

*theGRIO’s Biba Adams contributed to this story.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

