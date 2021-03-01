Meghan Markle, Prince Harry discuss ‘shocking things’ in interview, Oprah says

The talk show legend was visibly taken aback by what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to say in their new interview

Oprah Winfrey has seen just about everything in her career but even she appeared stunned by the “shocking things” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed in their upcoming sit down with her.

Sunday, Winfrey previewed a teaser of her long-awaited Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, on CBS during that evening’s broadcast of 60 Minutes and was candid from the jump.

“I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that’s off-limits,” Winfrey said in the clip.

(Credit: screenshot/Harpo Productions)

To her point, she is later seen asking Markle, “Were you silent or were you silenced?” and then noting “Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point.”

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” chimed in Harry, who has previously admitted that seeing the way the British press treated his wife triggered traumatic memories of how they treated his mother, the late Princess Diana.

The clip ends with the former talk show host, who just happens to be one of Meghan and Harry’s neighbors in their Montecito neighborhood in California, admitting to the couple, “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here.”

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS said in a statement about the 90-minute special. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

Another teaser which also aired during 60 Minutes shows Harry elaborating about his feelings about his mother – who died in a fatal car crash while speeding away from paparazzi – informs the way he responds to what’s happened to his wife.

“You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must’ve been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” he told Winfrey of how he views what Diana went through when she was being lambasted by the press.

“Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other,” Harry continued.

As we previously reported, recently Winfrey’s best friend Gayle King called the upcoming sit-down with the couple, “the best interview she’s ever done.”

“We want to remind you Harry and Meghan are talking to Oprah,” King said. “It’s their first major broadcast since giving up their senior royal duties … and I’ve heard from reliable sources – this is Oprah talking – that it’s the best interview she’s ever done.”

“So I’m curious,” she added. “I think that’s saying something.”

