Gayle King raves about Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

In the course of her illustrious career, Oprah Winfrey has interviewed 37,000 people, from Michael Jackson and President Obama to everyday joes. Yet her best friend, Gayle King, is touting the talk show icon’s upcoming sit-down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as “the best interview she’s ever done.”

And King didn’t come to that conclusion on her own. She’s quoting the queen of talk show television, herself, PEOPLE reports.

“We want to remind you Harry and Meghan are talking to Oprah,” King said. “It’s their first major broadcast since giving up their senior royal duties … and I’ve heard from reliable sources – this is Oprah talking – that it’s the best interview she’s ever done.”

“So I’m curious,” King added. “I think that’s saying something.”

A day after Meghan, 39 and Harry, 36, broke the news that they’re expecting their second child, CBS announced that Winfrey is going to have an “intimate conversation” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a 90-minute primetime special, airing next Sunday.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” the network said in a statement. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

A guest at the couple’s May 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle, Winfrey has been chummy with the couple for quite awhile. She’s also one of Meghan and Harry’s neighbors in their Montecito neighborhood in California, where they moved this past summer.

In addition to the upcoming sit-down, Winfrey and Harry will join forces for a mental health docuseries for Apple TV+ that will premiere this spring. According to Harry, the series will unveil examples of “human spirit fighting back from the darkest places.”

