Rep. Ronny Jackson made sexual remarks, drank alcohol as WH physician: report

The allegations against the congressman date back to his time serving during the Obama and Trump administrations.

Loading the player...

A new report listed multiple allegations against former White House Physician and now Texas State Representative Ronny Jackson including drug and alcohol abuse on the job.

Read More: Chris Cuomo breaks his silence on allegations against his brother: ‘I’m aware but I can’t cover it’

CNN reported the claims against Jackson date back to his terms in the administrations of both former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. The Department of Defense inspector general concluded while on duty, Jackson made “sexual and denigrating” comments targeting a female employee and violated policies against drinking alcohol while on a presidential trip.

The report, released on Wednesday, noted multiple witnesses who described Jackson’s accused actions.

“Many of these witnesses described RDML Jackson’s behavior with words and phrases such as ‘meltdowns,’ ‘yells’ for no reason,’ ‘rages,’ ‘tantrums,’ ‘lashes out,’ and ‘aggressive.’ These witnesses also described RDML Jackson’s leadership style with terms such as ‘tyrant,’ ‘dictator,’ ‘control freak,’ ‘hallmarks of fear and intimidation,’ ‘crappy manager,’ and ‘not a leader at all,'” stated the report according to the news outlet.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) wears a protective mask while walking through the Canon Tunnel to the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

The investigation into Jackson was a years-long process, launched in 2018. Members of Congress were informed of the results of the inquiry by the IG on Tuesday. Efforts made by the IG were limited during Trump’s term, however. According to CNN, the former president insisted on attending all interviews of current White House Medical Unit employees.

“We determined that the potential chilling effect of their presence would prevent us from receiving accurate testimony,” the report stated according to CNN.

Read More: Trump, Melania were quietly vaccinated before leaving the White House

Witnesses of Jackson’s behavior claimed on multiple instances they viewed him drinking on the job or acting inappropriately. Four witnesses who traveled with President Obama to Manila, in April 2014 allege Jackson became intoxicated on the occasion and made unwelcomed comments about a female subordinate. One of the witnesses said once they arrived in the Philippines, Jackson began drinking in the hotel lobby and got into a car with a drink in his hand “to go out on the town,” according to CNN.

The witnesses claim Jackson emerged later with the smell of alcohol on his breath, and saw him “pounding” on the door of the female subordinate. Once she answered, they claim he informed her, “I need you to come to my room.”

This is not the only instance documented in the report. Other witnesses claimed in 2016 during a trip to Bariloche, Argentina, Jackson consumed a beer while on duty. Of the 60 witnesses interviewed by the Defense Department IG, only 13 had positive words to say in regards to his tenure.

According to the report, At least six witnesses, also said Jackson used Ambien on long flights. Although frowned upon, it is not explicitly restricted.

Physician to the President U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson meets with Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson (R-GA) in his office in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Jackson informed CNN that from his point of view, the investigation and report are a personal attack against him. The Republican politician claimed political motivation fueled the allegations. He and Trump have supported each other throughout their political careers.

“Democrats are using this report to repeat and rehash untrue attacks on my integrity,” he remarked in a statement to the news outlet. “I’m proud of the work environment I fostered under three different Presidents of both parties; I take my professional responsibility with respect to prescription drug practices seriously; and I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty.”

He continued, “My entire professional life has been defined by duty and service. I’ve honorably served my country in the U.S. Navy, served patients who trusted me with their care, served three Presidents in the White House, and now I serve the people of Texas’ 13th District in Congress. I have not and will not ever conduct myself in a way that undermines the sincerity with which I take my oath to my country or my constituents.”

Veterans Affairs Secretary Nominee Dr. Ronny Jackson departs the U.S. Capitol April 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. Jackson faces a tough confirmation fight after being plagued by allegations of inappropriate behavior. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

According to Ballotpedia, Jackson was elected to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 13th Congressional District in the November 2020 election. In February, he introduced his first piece of legislation. Texas Home Page reported Jackson made a move to confront China, hoping to continue efforts made by Trump during his time in the White House tItled ‘Opposing Business with Chinese Military Companies Act.’

“For over 20 years the law was ignored, and no President had the courage to use this authority until President Donald Trump came on the scene,” stated a press release according to the report. “Based on President [Joe] Biden’s actions so far, there is a real fear that he will repeal the sanctions imposed by President Trump.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

