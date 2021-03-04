Kevin Hart’s ‘Fatherhood’ to premiere on Netflix Father’s Day weekend

The film is based on Matt Logelin’s 2011 memoir

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is set to return to your small screens this summer.

Hart will star in a new film titled Fatherhood, which will premiere on Netflix Father’s Day weekend, per The Wrap. Stars like Rel Howery, Alfre Woodard and DeWanda Wise will also join the cast.

The film tells the story of Two Kisses For Maddy: A Memoir Of Loss & Love by Matt Logelin. Logelin’s 2011 memoir explores the birth of his daughter and the unexpected death of his wife.

23. Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by #MatthewLogelin #fatherhoodmovie pic.twitter.com/xxm8R7528z — Brittany 🇺🇸 📖📚 (@brittany_sorg) December 28, 2020

Netflix licensed the story from Sony Pictures while Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, collaborated on the project.

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander

