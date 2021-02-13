Janet Jackson thanks fans after ‘Control’ album tops the charts again

Jackson released her third album 'Control' in 1986

Music icon Janet Jackson celebrated the 35th anniversary of her critically acclaimed 1986 album Control which hit another milestone.

The album returned to the top of the charts, hitting number one on the Apple Top US Pop Album charts on Feb. 4, the anniversary of its initial release.

Control, Jackson’s third album, was released on Feb. 4, 1986. It earned seven number-one Billboard Hot 100 singles including “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” “Nasty,” “Control,” “When I Think of You,” and “Let’s Wait A While.”

It would go one to spend 91 weeks on the Billboard charts and hit number one on April 19, 1986, according to Billboard.

Jackson, 54, shared a 45-second video sharing her gratitude for her fans’ support and said, “I began to cry.”

“I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with. All that he has given me,” Jackson said.

She continued, “And I’m so thankful for him being in my life and I’m so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me and I wanna thank all of you for making ‘Control’ number one – once again – after 35 years. I never, never in a million years. I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you.”

Fans and friends took to Twitter to celebrate the momentous moment with the hashtag #Control35 including Jerome Benton who tweeted, “In the words of @djkhaled: ‘Another one…’ Congrats on #Control at #1 AGAIN.”

Los Angeles Times music reporter Suzy Exposito tweeted, “Janet Jackson’s Control is the album that launched a countless number of pop stars’ careers. She is, quite literally, the blueprint.”

Janet Jackson's Control is the album that launched a countless number of pop stars' careers. She is, quite literally, the blueprint. https://t.co/8FgC3cyPJE — Suzy Exposito (@HexPositive) February 6, 2021

