Mariah Carey sued by brother for depicting him as ‘violent man’ in memoir

His lawsuit comes a month after a sister filed a complaint against the singer due to 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey.'

Mariah Carey has been sued by her brother, Morgan Carey, for depicting him as a “violent man” in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In the fall of 2020, The Meaning of Mariah Carey became a New York Times best-seller for the superstar singer. Co-written with Michaela Angela Davis, the book details her childhood, rise to fame and various tribulations during her career, revealing a new side of herself to fans.

Mariah Carey, shown at the January 2020 premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” in New York City, is now being sued by her brother. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Now, it appears that her brother is not too happy about just how revealing The Meaning of Mariah Carey is. According to a report from Variety, Morgan is suing Mariah for “defamation and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in New York’s Supreme Court, in which Morgan Carey claims he “suffered extreme mental anguish, outrage, severe anxiety about his future and his ability to support himself and his family, harm to his reputation and his earning capacity, embarrassment among his friends and associates, disruption of his personal life and loss of enjoyment of the ordinary pleasures of everyday life.” He reportedly wants payment of “unspecified damages,” claiming that many of the passages about him are false.

In the memoir, Mariah Carey writes at length about her brother, referring to him as her “sometimes drug dealing, been-in-the-system, drunk-ass brother.” She also explains how “Morgan had a long history of violence, of being mixed up with shady characters and shady situations” and details a tense relationship between him and their father, Alfred Roy Carey.

“I witnessed the possibility that a member of my family could brutally die in front of my eyes,” she wrote.

Morgan Carey’s legal action claims “this cliched and racially charged portrayal of two Black males engaged in a physical struggle never happened,” while also accusing his famous younger sibling of using the Black Lives Matter movement to “play victim.”

Per The Wrap, his suit reads, “[Morgan Carey] brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister’s betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them. He is by no means envious of his sister’s enormous artistic and personal success, has enjoyed his own successes both professional and personal and has always wished her well.”

Morgan is not the only Carey sibling to file a complaint against the singer after her memoir. TheGrio previously reported that older sister Alison Carey sued her last month for $1.25 million in damages, reportedly spurred by “the infliction of immense emotional distress caused by defendant’s heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant’s already profoundly damaged older sister.” As theGrio‘s Biba Adams reported, “the two have had a troubled relationship for years.”

Mariah writes in The Meaning “Alison has burned me in many ways and more times than I can count.”

In an interview in December, she told The Hollywood Reporter she has plans to adapt her memoir for the screen, big or small.

“People have also been reaching out to me about it,” she explained, “people I haven’t heard from in years, saying this has to be a series or a movie or whatever it’s going to be. These things take a long time, so it’s going to be what it is, but I believe in it. I’m really looking forward to it even just as a viewer, seeing these stories come to life.”

