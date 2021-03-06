YouTube duo proved royal experts lied prior to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview

When asked about their impression of the upcoming interview, which they haven't seen, royal experts answered with criticism and judgment

YouTube creators Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, best know for their social media prank videos and experiments, wanted to determine whether or not royal commentators were truthful in their commentary surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Pieters and Manners paid four commentators to share their opinion of the upcoming two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, and they posted a video of their conversations to Youtube.

With Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview coming me and @archiemanners wanted to see if Royal Experts were always truthful with how they report on them – https://t.co/zrVUgYbMHo March 5, 2021

Pieters shared the YouTube video on Twitter with the caption, “With Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview coming, me and @archiemanners wanted to see if Royal Experts were always truthful with how they report on them.”

In the six-minute video, which was uploaded to Pieters and Manners’s more than 1.44 million YouTube subscribers, the duo set up a fake production company and invited the experts to speak to them.

The four experts included Queen Elizabeth II’s former secretary Dickie Arbiter, Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward, royal commentator Richard Fitz Williams, and CNN’s Victoria Arbiter.

When asked about their overall impression of the interview they haven’t seen, they all answered with criticism and judgment.

Here are some royal commentators commentating on Harry And Meghan's interview….that they've not seen. https://t.co/KWNDy0ml0v — Archie Manners (@archiemanners) March 5, 2021

“In the interview, to my mind, this was an actress giving one of her great performances from start to finish. Meghan was acting,” Seward said.

Manners and Pieters brought up subjects from Markle’s love of animals, the brotherly rift between Prince Harry and Prince William to the couple’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, and choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In describing the brotherly rift as they did in the interview, you can’t help but be incredibly moved, stunned, saddened by all of it,” Victoria Arbiter said.

Williams said the interview was not “balanced” as Winfrey is “a friend and gave them an easy ride. She was totally sympathetic and there is a great deal in it that the Palace will find deeply concerning.”

Watch as 4 "royal experts" lie on camera about an interview they admit they have never seen…



They are regulars on US and UK television. Let's hope no reputable media company ever pays for their "expert opinions" again



Bravo Josh and Archie! https://t.co/c9HtI3ZFfa — TCNewmanTV (@TCNewmanTV) March 6, 2021

Inside Edition reporter TC Newman tweeted, “Watch as 4 ‘royal experts’ lie on camera about an interview they admit they have never seen…they are regulars on U.S. and UK television. Let’s hope no reputable media company ever pays for their ‘expert opinions’ again. Bravo Josh and Archie!”

As a highly quoted royal watcher, I’ve talked to the press about how excited I am for the Oprah interview. But I would NEVER pretend I saw it when I didn’t, then tear it apart. If this is how her critics behave publicly, imagine how they behave when they’re anonymously quoted. — Kristen Meinzer (@kristenmeinzer) March 6, 2021

Commentator and host Kristen Meinzer tweeted in response, “As a highly quoted royal watcher, I’ve talked to the press about how excited I am for the Oprah interview. But I would NEVER pretend I saw it when I didn’t, then tear it apart. If this is how her critics behave publicly, imagine how they behave when they were anonymously quoted.”

I had to stopwatching. It was so physically sickening. Well done I’m so proud of you for showing us the British public, just how corrupt these royal commentators are. Now imagine what they did to Princess Diana. My heart is breaking for this woman, I need to go and lie down — Yasmin A. Choudhury FRSA (@yasminisyasmin) March 6, 2021

British actress Yasmin A. Choudhury said she “had to stop watching” the video. “It was so physically sickening. Well done. I’m so proud of you for showing us, the British public, just how corrupt these royal commentators are. Now imagine what they did to Princess Diana. My heart is breaking for this woman. I need to go and lie down.”

