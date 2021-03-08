Man linked to 3 Ohio homicides dies after Detroit shooting

Chandra Moore was shot while exchanging gunfire with police outside the Rivertown Inn and Suites

A man suspected in three homicides in Ohio has died in Detroit, four days after he was shot by police outside a motel in the city, authorities said.

Chandra Moore, 55, died Friday, Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

Moore was shot while exchanging gunfire with police outside the Rivertown Inn and Suites on March 1.

He was wanted in Cincinnati after the deaths of his estranged wife, Brittany Wagoner, 28, and two men: Timothy Dugar, 33, and Andrew Wesley, 35, police said.

Detroit police were watching the motel when Moore emerged from a room and began shooting at officers, Chief James Craig said.

Detroit police monitor the scene of a shooting at the Rivertown Inn and Suites on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, Mich., on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

He said police went to the motel after receiving information that Moore was there.

“As he was coming out of the hotel, he observed officers deployed at the location, made his way to a parked vehicle and then he turned and opened fire at our officers,” Craig told reporters. “Multiple officers responded and struck him several times.”

Moore was taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. Craig said a semi-automatic handgun and two revolvers were recovered from the scene.

