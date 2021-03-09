Lil Mama accused of being transphobic, says children are too young to change gender

This isn't the first time the entertainer has raised brows with her sentiments about the transgender community

Lil Mama has never been one to mince her words but this week she stunned some of her fans after making comments about transgender children which included a conspiracy theory about “depopulation.”

In a since-deleted post that was captured via screengrab, the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star reposted a tweet that read, “So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a drivers license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or ‘change’their gender?[thinking emoji]-This is insanity #America.”

In her own caption accompanying the retweet, she added, “DEPOPULATION AT ANY COST CAT FIGHTS SWORD FIGHTS Used be a cat now ima dog WHATEVER TO STOP NEW LIFE REPRODUCTION.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Lil Mama attends the Kim Shui runway show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows in Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Lil Mama with a message about society via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/XhdZhT5EWw — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) March 7, 2021

“I promise not a single transperson got up today thinking about lil mama,” one follower posted in response to her post. “she needs to return the favor.”

“Lil Mama BEEN transphobic,” chimed in another. “Remember what she said to Leiomy (a trans woman/dancer) on ABDC? Plz…. voice of the young people my a**.”

To their point, back in 2009 while she was a judge on MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew, the rapper made headlines after advising Leiomy Maldonado – a transgender woman who was the head of one of the dance troops – to “act like a lady,” and stop “confusing” the viewers.

“Leiomy, come on,” she said to Maldonado at the time. “Your behavior…it’s unacceptable. I just feel that you always have to remember your truth. You were born a man and you are becoming a woman. If you’re going to become a woman, act like a lady. Don’t be a bird, like ‘Oh my god, I’m not doing this!’ You know what I’m saying? It gets too crazy and it gets confusing.

You’re doing this for America. Even though you’re the face for transgenders, you’re the face of America right now with this group and it’s not about anybody else. It’s about y’all. You know what I’m saying? So do it for the team. Do it for the team.”

It’s worth noting that Lil Mama’s post arrived in the wake of former First Lady Michelle Obama going viral for praising Dwyane Wade‘s transgender daughter Zaya Wade during her virtual Q&A last Thursday.

Zaya Wade (left), Dwyane Wade’s 13-year-old daughter, was completely star-struck when she got to meet former First Lady Michelle Obama, her “idol,” during a Thursday video call.

The former First Lady called the 13-year-old “an amazing role model for other teens,” adding, “All young people are trying on different versions, different voices, they’re learning more about their intellect, they’re learning about what they love, what they’re good at, what they like. This is the period of exploration.”

“Your job now as a teenager is not to have it all figured out, but to give your self space and time to learn and grow,” she concluded. “So that means you want to try a lot of things on.”

